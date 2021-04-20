Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 176,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN stock opened at $116.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $117.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.