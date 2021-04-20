Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Brightworth

Brightworth increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 82.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Surevest LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.7% in the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 66.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Waste Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 22,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 50,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 160,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,719,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $134.97. 3,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,674. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.13 and a 52-week high of $135.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.20.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

