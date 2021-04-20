Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 0.8% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.03. 6,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,674. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.13 and a 52-week high of $135.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.20.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

