Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Watts Water Technologies worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,082,000 after acquiring an additional 385,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,900,000 after buying an additional 297,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,515,000 after acquiring an additional 159,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $147,016.16. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,937. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WTS stock opened at $120.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $131.51.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.