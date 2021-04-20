WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $23,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.98. The stock had a trading volume of 18,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,581. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $101.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.87.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

