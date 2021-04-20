WBH Advisory Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after buying an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $459,076,000 after buying an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $201.70. 143,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.49 and a 12-month high of $208.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.69. The company has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

