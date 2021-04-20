WBH Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.61. 2,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,118. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.45.

