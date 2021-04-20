WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 347 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,660,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 84,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $182.54. 6,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,486. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.49. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $142.36 and a one year high of $182.68.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

