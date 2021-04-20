WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 707 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.30. The company had a trading volume of 409,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,356,591. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

