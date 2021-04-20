Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 2.3% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.11. 160,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,468,362. The firm has a market cap of $147.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

