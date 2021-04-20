Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for 1.7% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,354 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 109.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.26.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.82. 75,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,610. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.