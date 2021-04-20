Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Increases Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,015,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,675,000 after purchasing an additional 78,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,156,000 after purchasing an additional 158,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,399,000 after purchasing an additional 256,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,704,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after acquiring an additional 13,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NFG traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.03. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $51.13.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.