Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 2.5% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NYSE:D traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.65. 90,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,305. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.08. The company has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3,937.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

