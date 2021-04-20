Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Has $925,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.24. 44,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,200,034. The stock has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.