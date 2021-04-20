Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. Total makes up 1.7% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter worth about $169,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TOT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Total in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

NYSE TOT traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.43. 36,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,417. Total Se has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

