Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CM traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,504. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $54.91 and a 1 year high of $102.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average is $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $1.1669 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

