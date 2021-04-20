Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International is one of the world’s leading providers of equipment and services used for the drilling, completion and production of oil and natural gas wells. Its operations are conducted in numerous countries and it has service and sales locations in substantially all of the oil and natural gas producing regions in the world. The company’s products and services are divided into the following four principal operating divisions: Drilling and Intervention Services; Completion Systems; Artificial Lift Systems; and Compression Services. “

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of WFTIQ stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

