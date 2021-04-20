Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

NYSE:WBS opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,978 shares in the company, valued at $911,703.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250 over the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Webster Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

