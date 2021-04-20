Wedbush Comments on U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on USB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

USB opened at $57.72 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,656 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,994 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,292 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,113 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

