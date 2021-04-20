Wells Fargo & Company Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $715.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $625.00 to $715.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $606.61.

NVDA opened at $614.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $541.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $267.11 and a 12-month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NVIDIA by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

