Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires New Holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 22.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XFLT opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%.

