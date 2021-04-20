Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,037 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 68,980 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Global Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 31,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Global Partners by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. Global Partners LP has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $744.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 209.52%.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

