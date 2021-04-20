Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,719 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.09% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CIK. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the third quarter worth $34,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 251,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

CIK opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.16. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

