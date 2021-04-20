Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $162,000 Position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 183.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVDL. State Street Corp increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 346.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 64,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 189,550 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVDL shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of AVDL opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.20 million, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

