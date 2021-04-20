Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) PT Raised to $75.00 at Maxim Group

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) had its price objective boosted by Maxim Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WABC stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.44.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

In other news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $141,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,436,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,002,000 after purchasing an additional 215,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $9,415,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,892,000 after purchasing an additional 59,190 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $1,629,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

