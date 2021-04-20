Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $120.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WAL. Wedbush upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WAL stock opened at $102.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $104.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,329 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $67,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $64,964,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $42,325,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.