Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.
NYSE:PAI opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $17.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
