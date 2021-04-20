Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Alembic Global Advisors

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price objective increased by Alembic Global Advisors from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Alembic Global Advisors currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.50.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $95.52 on Monday. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $97.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $1,490,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449. 73.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 2.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 79.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 17,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.