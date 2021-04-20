WEX Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for WEX in a report released on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22.

WEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

WEX opened at $226.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.68 and a 200 day moving average of $192.34. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $100.53 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $398.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.53 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in WEX by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $805,736.55. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,202.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

