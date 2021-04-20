Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.27.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCP. National Bankshares upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84.

TSE:WCP traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,975,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,374. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.22 and a 1-year high of C$6.82. The firm has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a PE ratio of -1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.73%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.