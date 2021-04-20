William Blair Begins Coverage on OLO (NYSE:OLO)

William Blair started coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get OLO alerts:

Shares of OLO opened at $29.95 on Monday. OLO has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.