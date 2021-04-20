Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WSM opened at $168.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $188.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

