Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Short Interest Down 18.1% in March

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Windtree Therapeutics news, Director James Huang acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 171,000 shares in the company, valued at $403,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 154,791 shares of company stock valued at $366,678. 14.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.22% of Windtree Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WINT opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.25. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Windtree Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.