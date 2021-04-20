Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $974,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $36,482,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Wingstop by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:WING traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.81. 10,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,403. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.95.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $63.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

