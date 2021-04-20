Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Down 22.9% in March

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,804 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.17% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 million.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

