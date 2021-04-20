Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $310.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wix.com is benefitting from strong momentum seen in annualized recurring revenues (ARR) from Creative subscriptions along with robust uptake of G-Suite, Ascend, Wix Payments and other new e-commerce applications. Moreover, the company is well positioned to gain from growing user base and healthy adoption of its premium subscription services amid higher online selling activity triggered by the coronavirus crisis. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past one year. However, Wix.com’s limited foothold in international markets along with sluggish spending among small-and-medium sized (SMB) businesses stemming from the coronavirus crisis continues to be an overhang. Rising investments in product development, and infrastructure to counter competition in the e-commerce domain is limiting margin expansion. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WIX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.37.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.92. 3,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.83 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $122.24 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.17 and its 200-day moving average is $275.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after buying an additional 1,532,220 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $671,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after acquiring an additional 270,904 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

