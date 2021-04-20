Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $4.51 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 2.6% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in The Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $326.85 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.51 and a twelve month high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $351.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.97.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

