Wolf Group Capital Advisors Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after buying an additional 450,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,532,901,000 after acquiring an additional 35,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $234.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.36 and a 200-day moving average of $258.69. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $189.53 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $635.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. CLSA cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.