Wolf Group Capital Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

