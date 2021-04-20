Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 1,347 Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,137,000.

Get iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF alerts:

BATS:IEME opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.