Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 617 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 409,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,671,000 after acquiring an additional 42,085 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,781,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $66.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.79.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.