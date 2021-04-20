Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys 176 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 30,024 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,086,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,956,000 after purchasing an additional 212,148 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,054.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 352,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 345,855 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE:MS opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average of $68.05. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $86.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.85.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.