Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 63,419 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,244,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,004,000 after acquiring an additional 130,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 303,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

