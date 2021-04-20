Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Grows Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 328.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCN shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $145.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.59. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

