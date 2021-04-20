Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $150,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 37,640 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $227.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.26. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.04.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

