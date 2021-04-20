Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $179,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $254.51 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.03 and its 200 day moving average is $237.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.22.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.