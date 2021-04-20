Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $64,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.71.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $267.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $275.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.64 and its 200 day moving average is $251.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

