Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases 123 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 25.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

NYSE FCN opened at $145.38 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $147.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

