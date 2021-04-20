Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Reduces Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 25.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CREE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cree in the third quarter worth $48,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cree by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cree by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cree alerts:

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CREE shares. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.57.

CREE opened at $109.69 on Tuesday. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.17.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.