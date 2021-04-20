Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 185 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $58.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

